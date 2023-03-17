Malayalam actor Innocent Vareed health updates: Renowned star hospitalised in Kochi after feeling uneasy

Malayalam comedy actor Innocent Vareed Thekkethala was hospitalised due to a lung infection. However, now it is improving, according to the latest reports.

Innocent Vareed Thekkethala is well-known in the Malayalam cinema industry. The actor has gained many hearts and a big fan following for his distinctive playing technique and for infusing his roles in film with comedy. He wears several hats as an actor, producer, playback vocalist, and active politician.

The actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2012. But, with prompt treatment, he overcame the sickness and returned to work. It was recently revealed that the actor was hospitalised last week owing to a return of cancer.

According to recent sources, the actor complained about physical discomfort a week ago and was hospitalised. He has been under the care of healthcare professionals in a private hospital in Kochi since then and is responding to the treatment. Then he was shifted to the intensive care unit after developing a lung infection. According to reports, Innocent's health is now improving. Doctors who were attending to the actor said he is responding to treatment.

Innocent even wrote a book ‘Laughter in the Cancer Ward’ to spread awareness about cancer. For the unversed, his book focuses on the medical care he received and how he dealt with the mental pressure during his recovery.

Fans have been left in deep shock reading the reports of Thekkethala’s hospitalisation and well-wishers have taken to social media to express their concerns for the actor. They have showered him with love and appreciation hoping to see him out and about his day like usual. Many have even wished for his speedy recovery.

Who is Innocent?

Innocent, born in Irinjalakuda in 1948, made his acting debut in the 1972 film 'Nrithasala,' starring Prem Nazir and Jayabharathi. He performed a modest role in the film and a few more before his skill was recognised by filmmakers.

The comedian created his niche in the Malayalam film industry. The 75-year-old has worked in over 750 movies, including English, Tamil and Kannada projects. Not only does he have a very illustrious career of decades, but he has also served as the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) president. He has held the title for the past four consecutive terms now.

