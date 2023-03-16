Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, renowned TV personality and actress Rakhi Sawant said that she is praying that her alleged husband, Adil Khan Durrani, gets bail but also affirmed that she will never be able to forgive him for his unfaithfulness with her since she was a faithful wife to him.

Rakhi Sawant has just come out of a painful and horrific phase in her personal life. After winning the strained legal battle with her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, she recently bought a new home in Dubai. She recently interacted with paps about traveling to Dubai.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said

The actor also spoke about the jail term of her husband, Adil. She stated that she is praying for his bail. Rakhi had previously accused Adil of cheating and even swindling her by taking her money. Her mother, the late Jaya Bheda's death, took an emotional toll on her. She suffered an emotional breakdown in tears during one of her song launch events in Mumbai.

Rakhi, in an interaction with media told "Aaj subah mai namaz padhi aur mere dil me khayal aya ki ramzan ka matlab hota hai logon ko maaf karna. Adil ko mai maaf to nahi kar sakti dil se but ye dua karti hun Mysore court me bail jaaye (I was offering my prayer this morning and had a thought. Ramzan is the month of forgiveness. I may not be able to forgive Adil, but I pray that he gets bail in the court)."

She added, "I was a good wife to him, but he ruined my life. I should not have loved him so much. I want him to get out on bail. However, the allegations are serious. I want to send a message to him through the media, Adil, if you get bail, then do not ruin someone else life. Try changing yourself. If you get married now. Then please do not mistreat that person as you did to me. I will never get back to him. I want to lead my life alone henceforth. I am praying for him and his well-being."

ALSO READ: Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details