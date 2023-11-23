Malayalam actor Indrans enrolls for class 10th equivalency programme

Malayalam actor Indrans, known for his versatile roles and comedic talent, has made a significant decision in his life. Having initially entered the film industry and later gained acclaim as a comedy actor, Indrans has been honored with both state and national film awards for his compelling performances. Now, the actor is gearing up to accomplish something that was once considered impossible in his past life.

The actor has joined the 10th class equivalence exam. The class is held every Sunday at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College High School. The study period is 10 months. Due to the lack of education, national and state recognition is being held back in many places with a sense of dread. Indrans said about the new mission that such an attempt is also to eliminate such opportunities.

Indrans said earlier that he stopped schooling and started working as a tailor when he did not have books or clothes to go to school. Despite these challenges, his unwavering dedication to reading played a pivotal role in broadening his understanding of the world, bringing about significant positive changes in his life.

His commitment to his performance has earned him notable recognition in the film industry. In 2018, Indrans received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his outstanding performance in the film "Alorukkum." The following year, he achieved international acclaim by winning the Best Actor award at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival for his role in "Veyilmarangal." Additionally, he secured the National Award for his noteworthy performance in the film "Home" in the subsequent year.

Meanwhile, 96-year-old Karthyayani Amma has already achieved a significant milestone by becoming the oldest person to take the state's literacy exam for school drop-outs. She also achieved the highest marks possible, scoring an impressive 98 out of 100.