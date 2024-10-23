Malaika Arora turns 51: Actress reveals her youthful glow, lean and toned body secret

Malaika Arora Birthday: This stunning Bollywood actress, who is celebrating her birthday on October 23, never fails to exceed expectations regarding her trendy appearances and continues to be a fashion star.

Malaika Arora, who turns 51 this year, nevertheless appears as youthful as she did when she first entered the entertainment scene in the 1990s. Her age-defying beauty, danceability, fashion sense, and penchant for yoga and fitness placed her in the spotlight, and rightfully so. Throughout her 20-year career, the actress captivated audiences with films and plays, but her contribution to the sartorial and fitness scene is unparalleled.

Malaika Arora's trick to maintaining her youthful glow

Malaika stated, "Consistency is vital. I prioritise hydration, both internally with plenty of water and outwardly with skincare routines. A well-balanced diet and regular exercise are also important. However, a cheerful outlook gives an inner glow that no beauty product can match." The fitness practitioner went on to say, "Health became a priority for me when I saw how important it is for general well-being. As a fitness fanatic, I recognise the significance of nourishing the body, mind, and spirit. It's more than simply looking nice; you should feel energised and empowered from inside."

Malaika Arora's perspective on fashion

The symbol reads, "Fashion has always been a means of self-expression for me. Growing up, I was intrigued to its ability to express emotions, attitudes, and cultural influences. It's like wearable art, allowing me to express my personality and creativity to the world.

She shares her advise for parents who are hesitant to experiment with fashion, saying, "Embrace your journey and celebrate your body's incredible strength." Experiment with styles that give you confidence and comfort. Don't be hesitant to try new trends or modify your current clothing to fit your changing lifestyle. Remember: confidence is the finest accessory!"

Malaika Arora on working out

Malaika Arora has a penchant for working out, which has earned her the label of fitness expert among some of her followers. She adores her workout regimens, which include pilates, dancing, weight training, and bootcamp, and they are the key to her natural radiance and slim, toned physique.

Malaika Arora's Work Front

Malaika has appeared in films such as 'Kaante' and 'EMI'. She is also recognised for her dance numbers, including 'Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha', 'Maahi Ve', 'Kaal Dhamaal', and 'Munni Badnaam Hui'. Malaika sits on the judges' panel for India's Got Talent. In 2019, she judged and hosted MTV Supermodel of the Year, and in 2020, she will judge India's Best Dancer. She was recently seen judging the reality program 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' with actor Arshad Warsi and choreographer Farah Khan

