'Prelude to eradicating India?': Outrage as map in DMK post shows half of J&K given to Pakistan, later deleted

A fresh wave of controversy has erupted online after a post from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) NRI Wing was shared on social media platform X, featuring a map of India that allegedly showed parts of Jammu & Kashmir ceded to Pakistan.

Following a massive social media backlash where netizens accused the DMK of unpatriotic behaviour the post was allegedly deleted by the Tamil Nadu ruling party. Hours later, a new post with the caption, "Tamil Nadu is growing economically as well as education under Dravida model rule!" was reposted, this time with the correct map of India.

The uproar gained momentum when Dr. SG Suryah, Tamil Nadu BJP State Secretary, called out the DMK in a strongly worded post on X. He pointed out that this was not the first time the party had misrepresented the Indian map, referring to a similar incident in 2020 involving Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"Not the first time #DMK does this. Previously in 2020 #UdhaynithiStalin made the same mistake in a video & after I filed a complaint with then Police Commissioner, he deleted the video where Indian map was misrepresented. No wonder #DMK & DMKTards are fond of Pakistan," wrote Dr. Suryah, further intensifying the debate.

Outrage erupts over DMK NRI Wing's post showing wrong map of India

Many users echoed Dr. Suryah's sentiments, accusing the DMK of attempting to undermine India's territorial integrity. One user commented, "Is eradicating Sanatan the first dream, and the second dream eradicating India? Has the DMK already given half of J&K to Pakistan?"

Another remarked, "I am sure the admin of DMK NRI Wing is from Pakistan. Why would anyone else use the wrong map of India?"

The controversial map has added fuel to an ongoing political firestorm, with some netizens linking it to Udhayanidhi Stalin's previous statements on Sanatana Dharma. A vocal critic of Sanatana Dharma, Udhayanidhi had earlier remarked that the ancient tradition needed to be "eradicated." Now, social media users are questioning if this alleged "eradication" of Sanatana Dharma is only a precursor to more 'sinister' plans to divide the nation.

"DMK reciprocates the feelings of the INDI alliance, they want Punjab to be with Khalistanis, part of J&K with Pakistan and part with China, Arunachal with China, and some parts of Assam with Bangladesh. INDI alliance is a big threat to national unity," commented one user.

Another furious comment read, "Shame on you MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi and DMK followers—you do not even know how India looks like. You will give away half of Kashmir to Pakistan! Unpatriotic fellows!"

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the now deleted DMK NRI Wing post with wrong map of India:

Won't tender apology: Udhayanidhi on Sanatana Dharma remark

The backlash on X erupted two days after Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, reaffirmed his stance on his earlier Sanatana Dharma remarks and stood by his refusal to apologize for them.

He referenced the reformist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy and the Dravidian movement's fight against caste discrimination, reiterating that his comments were aligned with the ideals of the late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi and other Dravidian leaders.

Speaking about the multiple legal cases filed against him, Udhayanidhi maintained that these were based on distortions of what he actually said.

"I was asked to apologize in court. If I make a comment, that is it. I am facing the case in court. I am the grandson of Kalaignar (late Chief Minister Karunanidhi), I will not tender apology," he said on October 21.

