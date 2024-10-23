Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor not involved in daily ops, says Alt Balaji amid POCSO case

Ekta Kapoor was recently in trouble due to allegations in a POCSO case, claiming inappropriate portrayal of minors in three web series on the Alt Balaji app

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 10:19 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, have distanced themselves from the day-to-day operations of Alt Balaji Telefilms following a statement regarding a POCSO case filed against them. The complaint alleges the inappropriate portrayal of minor girls in three web series available on the Alt Balaji app.

Company Statement on Allegations

In response to the allegations, the company stated on Instagram, emphasizing that the web series in question are fully compliant with all applicable laws. They clarified, “Any reference to the engagement of minors by the company is entirely incorrect.” The statement also highlighted that Ekta and Shobha Kapoor are not involved in the daily management of the company, which is handled by separate teams, including those focused on content strategy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTT (@altt.in)

Background of the Controversy

The controversy stems from a series that aired in 2021, during which Ekta served as managing director and Shobha held the position of chairperson at Alt Balaji Telefilms. The company has refrained from providing detailed comments on the matter, citing its subjudice status.

Implications of the POCSO Act

POCSO Act is such an important legal system in India designed with the hope of the safety of kids suffering sexual offense. Since the severity of the allegations, the firm's clarification is fundamental towards keeping its pledge to legal and ethical content writing.

Future Considerations for Alt Balaji

As the case progresses, it remains to be seen how this situation will impact the reputation and operations of Alt Balaji Telefilms, known for its diverse and often provocative content. The Kapurs’ distancing from the operational aspects may also signal a strategic shift in response to the growing scrutiny of content standards in the industry.

