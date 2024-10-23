Kerala school students mistakenly enter excise office, ask officers for matchbox to light ganja

Acting swiftly, the officers apprehended the students. After a through search, the officers confiscated banned substances, including ganja and hashish oil, along with items used to consume the contraband.

Kerala's Adimali district witnessed a shocking incident where a group of higher secondary school students, on an excursion from Thrissur, mistakenly entered the excise office to ask for a matchbox to light a beedi stuffed with ganja. Unaware that they had walked into an excise office, the students thought it was a workshop and asked for a matchbox after stepping out from a nearby hotel.

Acting swiftly, the officers apprehended the students. After a through search, the officers confiscated banned substances, including ganja and hashish oil, along with items used to consume the contraband. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against two of the students who were found in possession of the drugs.

Upon realising on what they stepped into, the students attempted to flee but were caught. "They ran out as soon as they saw us, but all of them were caught. Upon inspection, we recovered the banned substances," an officer said.

Following this, all students involved were given counselling. The rest of the students were sent back to Thrissur with their teachers, while the two students who were caught with the substance were handed over to their parents after a thorough intervention.

The officer said that the students had pitched in money to buy the banned substances from local drug peddlers. Legal proceedings have been initiated against those involved.

