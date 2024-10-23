Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer calls Vivian a 'cartoon' for THIS reason, Read more

 Karanvir and Vivian have been good friends from the first day, but in the last few days, things have gotten change between them. Here, you will know in detail.

Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer calls Vivian a 'Cartoon' for THIS reason, Read more NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 8:36 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 8:38 AM IST

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, tensions are rising between friends Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra, showcasing a shift in their relationship. The friction became evident during the nominations, where Vivian lost his cool with Shrutika, who restricted his chance to nominate other contestants.

Vivian and Avinash's friendship

Later, Vivian confided in Avinash Mishra about the game dynamics and expressed a desire to join his team. He also inquired about the meals Avinash would provide for the contestants. Subsequently, he attempted to mediate a discussion between Karanveer, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Avinash. During this exchange, Karanveer referred to Vivian as a ‘mukhya’ and hurled some harsh words at him. In response, Vivian firmly asked Karanveer to refrain from using abusive language, asserting that he sees himself as a ‘problem solver.’

When Vivian informed Karan and Shilpa that Avinash planned to serve apples for dinner, Karan questioned what food he would receive. Vivian then mentioned that Avinash would be giving him ‘roti sabzi,’ which led Karan and Shilpa to tease him about it, implying favoritism toward Avinash’s team.

Why Karan call Vivian a cartoon

Later on, Karan was overheard discussing Vivian’s actions, suggesting that at 40 years old, Vivian should reconsider negotiating with Avinash. Karan commented, “Usko samjhna chaiye ke wo 40 saal ka hai. Woh cartoon lagta hai jab Avinash k samne jaa ke aise baat karta hai tab.” However, Vivian seemed oblivious to Karan's critical remarks.

This episode highlighted the evolving dynamics within the house, particularly between Vivian and Karanveer, suggesting that their long-standing friendship may be facing challenges as the game intensifies.

ALSO READ Who is Arjun Raaj? Shrutika Raaj's husband reacts to BB18's Bangkok trip

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Malaika Arora turns 51: A look at her journey from fashionista to fitness inspiration NTI

Malaika Arora Birthday: 5 Festive outfits that showcase her iconic style evolution

Malaika Arora turns 51: Actress reveals her youthful glow, lean and toned body secret RBA

Malaika Arora turns 51: Actress reveals her youthful glow, lean and toned body secret

Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor not involved in daily ops, says Alt Balaji amid POCSO case NTI

Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor not involved in daily ops, says Alt Balaji amid POCSO case

Who is Arjun Raaj? Shrutika Raaj's husband reacts to BB18's Bangkok trip RTM

Who is Arjun Raaj? Shrutika Raaj's husband reacts to BB18's Bangkok trip

Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani' to re-release THIS October? Read on ATG

Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani' to re-release THIS October? Read on

Recent Stories

Zomato to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 23, 2024 NTI

Zomato to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 23, 2024

Chhota Rajan granted bail in 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case, life sentence suspended snt

BREAKING: Chhota Rajan granted bail in 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case, life sentence suspended

28-year-old real estate professional burnt alive inside car in Greater Noida, police suspect murder (WATCH) snt

28-year-old real estate professional burnt alive inside car in Greater Noida, police suspect murder (WATCH)

Caught on camera: Israeli missile strike reduces Beirut building to rubble in seconds; WATCH chilling video snt

Caught on camera: Israeli missile strike reduces Beirut building to rubble in seconds; WATCH chilling video

Malaika Arora turns 51: A look at her journey from fashionista to fitness inspiration NTI

Malaika Arora Birthday: 5 Festive outfits that showcase her iconic style evolution

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon