Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer calls Vivian a 'cartoon' for THIS reason, Read more

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, tensions are rising between friends Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra, showcasing a shift in their relationship. The friction became evident during the nominations, where Vivian lost his cool with Shrutika, who restricted his chance to nominate other contestants.

Vivian and Avinash's friendship

Later, Vivian confided in Avinash Mishra about the game dynamics and expressed a desire to join his team. He also inquired about the meals Avinash would provide for the contestants. Subsequently, he attempted to mediate a discussion between Karanveer, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Avinash. During this exchange, Karanveer referred to Vivian as a ‘mukhya’ and hurled some harsh words at him. In response, Vivian firmly asked Karanveer to refrain from using abusive language, asserting that he sees himself as a ‘problem solver.’

When Vivian informed Karan and Shilpa that Avinash planned to serve apples for dinner, Karan questioned what food he would receive. Vivian then mentioned that Avinash would be giving him ‘roti sabzi,’ which led Karan and Shilpa to tease him about it, implying favoritism toward Avinash’s team.

Why Karan call Vivian a cartoon

Later on, Karan was overheard discussing Vivian’s actions, suggesting that at 40 years old, Vivian should reconsider negotiating with Avinash. Karan commented, “Usko samjhna chaiye ke wo 40 saal ka hai. Woh cartoon lagta hai jab Avinash k samne jaa ke aise baat karta hai tab.” However, Vivian seemed oblivious to Karan's critical remarks.

This episode highlighted the evolving dynamics within the house, particularly between Vivian and Karanveer, suggesting that their long-standing friendship may be facing challenges as the game intensifies.

