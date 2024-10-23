Hina Khan shares JOYFUL Maldives trip pictures amid her cancer journey

 Hina Khan shares joyful moments from her Maldives trip on Instagram while bravely battling stage 3 cancer, showcasing her strength and enjoying life amidst challenges.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 9:21 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 9:21 AM IST

The TV industry's most favorite and famous actress Hina Khan is currently bravely battling her cancer journey. Amidst the ongoing treatment for stage 3 cancer, the actress has shared a beautiful picture of her Maldives trip on her Instagram, which the actress is seen enjoying completely here.

 

Hina shares an inspiring selfie wearing a cap and hugging herself in the best possible sunkissed moment during her trip.

 

She wore a cozy, breezy white outfit, enjoying the pleasant weather and vibrant atmosphere, perfectly capturing the essence of her seaside vacation.

 

Hina Khan shared delightful moments from her Maldives vacation, featuring breakfast by the sea and horse riding, showcasing her enjoyment of the dreamy getaway on Instagram.

 

Before chemotherapy, Hina chose to shave her head, opting for a wig made from her own hair, embracing her journey with confidence and grace.

 

Her fans and friends have been a strong support system, frequently encouraging her through heartfelt messages and comments on her Instagram posts, lifting her spirits during tough times.

