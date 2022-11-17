Malaika Arora sends good wishes to her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for his upcoming film Patna Shukla

Arbaaz Khan receives well wishes from Malaika Arora as he begins filming his upcoming movie, Patna Shukla.

For Arbaaz Khan's next movie Patna Shukla, Malaika Arora wished him the best of success. On Wednesday night, the actor-producer announced on Instagram that the movie's filming had begun. Arbaaz posted a photo of the clapboard with the movie's information on it.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “PATNA SHUKLA: An Arbaazkhanproduction begins its filming in Bhopal with a start to finish shooting schedule.. Our powerhouse cast and crew includes @officialraveenatandon @satishkaushik2178 @manavvij @iamroysanyal @jatingoswami_official @ree_anushka @gaur_amit."

Malaika took to her comments section and wrote, “All the best @arbaazkhanofficial." Giorgia Andriani, Arbaaz’s girlfriend, too remarked on the post by dropped a heart emoji.

Also Read: Is morning Danda Yoga, Malaika Arora secret for slim and fit body? Find out here (Video)

Arbaaz and Malaika wed in December 1998. In May 2017, their divorce was finalised after 18 years of marriage. Arhaan, their son, is raised by both of them. While Arbaaz is presently dating Giorgia Andriani, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor. Arbaaz and Malaika are frequently seen together with their kid. A few weeks ago, they were photographed leaving their kid at the airport.

About Patna Shukla:

Speaking about Patna Shukla, Bhopal is where the movie is being filmed. Producer Arbaaz Khan commented about the movie, "We had amazing fun filming, feels like the perfect start. At the assigned site, the film "Patna Shukla" has begun to shoot. And the city plays a major role in the plot.

"Patna Shukla is a really compelling narrative of an ordinary woman's unusual battle," he continued. Her tenacity The movie simply fits so well. I am excited to collaborate with the entire stellar cast.

Also Read: Disha Patani sexy pictures: Actress flaunts her HOT body in Calvin Klein's lingerie

Starring Raveena Tandon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik, "Patna Shukla" is a gripping social drama. On the professional front, Arbaaz Khan most recently appeared in the Sony LIV online series "Tanaav."