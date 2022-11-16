Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani sexy pictures: Actress flaunts her HOT body in Calvin Klein's lingerie

    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 8:22 PM IST

    Disha Patani bikini shoot: Internet goes crazy as Disha Patani flaunts her sexy curves in lingerie photoshoot; take a look

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As Disha Patani makes a posture for an enticing lingerie photoshoot, she looks gorgeous. The images go viral on social media, and the actress's admirers can't stop raving over her.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani, the diva of B-town, is undoubtedly one of the boldest actresses in the business.Disha enchanted her admirers once more by publishing a spellbinding post on the photo-sharing platform like she does every time.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha is wearing a bikini in the picture she shared earlier today. She may also be seen creating a beautiful posture while flashing her midriff. In the one-shoulder bralette, Disha undoubtedly makes a stunning impression.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Although the bikini was predominantly black, the delicate white trimming gave her outfit a more captivating appearance. About five hours after the actress released the picture, internet users flooded the comment area with fire symbols. Additionally, the post has received over nine lakh likes, indicating tremendous engagement.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress had previously uploaded a stunning photo to Instagram. She is curled up on a sofa wearing a metallic grey bikini in the photo. Disha looked more stylish and powerful in the one-shoulder strappy bikini top.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha's most recent job was in the Mohit Suri film Ek Villain Returns. Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham were her on-screen co-stars.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress is now preparing for the debut of her new film, Yodha. The movie, which was co-directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is expected to be released on film early in the following year and also stars Siddharth Malhotra in the title role.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive Kriti Sanon on Adipurush VFX controversy There is a lot more in the film than 1.35 min long teaser drb

    Kriti Sanon on Adipurush VFX controversy: 'There's a lot more in the film than 1.35 min long teaser'

    Exclusive Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan next to be named in December says Dinesh Vijay of Maddock Films drb

    Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan’s next to be named in December

    Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone PDAs are so cute during 82 E Instagram Live RBA

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's PDAs is so cute during 82°E Instagram Live; here's what happened

    Akshay Kumar to play late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in his next film- read details RBA

    Akshay Kumar to play late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in his next film- read details

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty gets an expensive gift from Rajinikanth-report RBA

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty gets an expensive gift from Rajinikanth-report

    Recent Stories

    Millet why this Indian superfood is a smart choice for the world

    Millet: Why this Indian superfood is a 'smart' choice for the world

    It s confirmed! OnePlus 11 to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset; check details - adt

    It's confirmed! OnePlus 11 to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset; check details

    football ISL 2022-23: Despite Bengaluru FC's shaky start this season, fans not willing to give up on Sunil Chhetri & Co. snt

    ISL 2022-23: Despite Bengaluru FC's shaky start this season, fans not willing to give up on Chhetri & Co.

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara enjoys Maldives vacay; flaunts voluptuous body in bikini gets trolled snt

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara enjoys Maldives vacay; flaunts voluptuous body in bikini

    Bhojpuri sexy video Kajal Raghwani Khesari Lal Yadav HOT dance moves in Na Chheda Na Piya creating buzz RBA

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT dance moves in ‘Na Chheda Na Piya’ creating buzz

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon