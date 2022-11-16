Disha Patani sexy pictures: Actress flaunts her HOT body in Calvin Klein's lingerie

Disha Patani bikini shoot: Internet goes crazy as Disha Patani flaunts her sexy curves in lingerie photoshoot; take a look

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

As Disha Patani makes a posture for an enticing lingerie photoshoot, she looks gorgeous. The images go viral on social media, and the actress's admirers can't stop raving over her.



Disha Patani, the diva of B-town, is undoubtedly one of the boldest actresses in the business.Disha enchanted her admirers once more by publishing a spellbinding post on the photo-sharing platform like she does every time.

Disha is wearing a bikini in the picture she shared earlier today. She may also be seen creating a beautiful posture while flashing her midriff. In the one-shoulder bralette, Disha undoubtedly makes a stunning impression.

Although the bikini was predominantly black, the delicate white trimming gave her outfit a more captivating appearance. About five hours after the actress released the picture, internet users flooded the comment area with fire symbols. Additionally, the post has received over nine lakh likes, indicating tremendous engagement.



The actress had previously uploaded a stunning photo to Instagram. She is curled up on a sofa wearing a metallic grey bikini in the photo. Disha looked more stylish and powerful in the one-shoulder strappy bikini top.



Disha's most recent job was in the Mohit Suri film Ek Villain Returns. Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham were her on-screen co-stars.

