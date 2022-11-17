Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is morning Danda Yoga, Malaika Arora secret for slim and fit body? Find out here (Video)

    Malaika Arora recently posted a video collaborating with Sarva- Yoga Studies. She captioned it by saying Danda Yoga is her favourite exercise this week and also mentioned the reasons. Discover all the benefits of why this technique is creating a buzz.
     

    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Malaika Arora is ageing like a fine wine due to her enthusiasm for fitness. Adding yoga into the daily routine accompanies a surfeit of benefits. It has countless advantages, from stretching your muscles to reducing belly fat. Out of all the workouts, Danda Yoga is the actress’s favourite workout for this week. Malaika and Sarva Yoga Studios shared a post on Instagram where we can see Malaika exploring a new Yoga technique, Danda Yoga. Along with the video, they also mentioned the benefits of it in the caption. Here are some reasons Danda Yoga is worth all the hype. 

     

    Suppose you are looking for ways to get rid of stubborn belly fat. Danda yoga is the best workout for reducing belly fat, especially near your waist. Performing yoga can also relaxes the strengths of our entire body. Including a prop, such as a towel or a bottle of water, can enhance your workout and give you a welcomed break. A few days ago, Malaika Arora posted another video collaborating with the Sarva- Yoga Studies. We can see Malaika performing balancing yoga in the video. The benefit of this flow is that it also works on your hips, groins, and shoulders, improving body balance and stability.

    Some other benefits of this flow are:

    • It opens up one’s chest and lungs.
    • Stimulates one’s abdominal organs.
    • Aids in improving one’s circulation and respiration.

    Previously, Malaika also posted a video where she performed the three-legged downward-facing dog pose.

    The benefits of this pose: 

    • It burns stubborn fat.
    • Improves one’s body posture.
    • Enhances your core strength.
    • Aids in body toning.
    • Rejuvenates the brain.
    • Stretched one’s torso.
    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
