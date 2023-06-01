Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora looks bomb in high slit yellow pleated dress, check out sexy snapshots

    The diva never fails to impress us withher sartorial choices, Yet again, she donned a sensuous look to charm us with her beauty and confidence in a completely new 'avataar'.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 7:37 PM IST

    Malaika Arora looks stunning in her most recent photo shoot. She appears out of this world in a sensual yellow dress with flowing ruffles. Here are some of Malaika Arora's most beautiful and seductive outfit appearances.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In her latest photoshoot, Malaika looked great in the yellw attire, comlpimenting her amazing body. The flowing silhouette, which also emanated refinement and grace, emphasised her curves. The dress' ornate adornments and plunging neckline added a hint of eroticism to the overall ensemble. Tanya Ghavri's design for Malaika was completed with a pair of Jimmy Choo strappy gold metallic shoes, estimated to be valued Rs. 68,408. Malaika Arora was perfectly attired for this particular occasion. She accessorised simply but effectively to draw attention to the yellow dress as the main piece of her ensemble.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora pregnancy rumours: Here's how Arjun Kapoor reacts to media reports

    To maintain her makeup radiant and youthful, Malaika Arora opted for a dewy complexion, emphasised cheekbones, and a subtle nude lip. In order to emphasise her natural beauty, mascara was added, giving her eyes a slight smokey aspect. Malaika's stylish ponytail hairdo made her look effortlessly beautiful.The diva once again demonstrated that dressing gorgeous involves more than just following trends; it also entails expressing oneself and embracing one's individuality. For trends come and go, but style is sure to remain.

    In a recent photo, she wore a magnificent red sleeveless dress with cut-outs on the front that reveal her midriff and decolletage, a gathered design, a figure-hugging bodice that accentuates her curves, a flowy tiered skirt, and a floor-sweeping hem. 

    Stilettos, dangling earrings, and a gold box handbag were used by Malaika to accessorise the look. Malaika's final glam options included a centre-parted sleek hairstyle, a dewy base, a brown lip colour, light eye shadow, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and rouged cheekbones.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to share screen space with Priyanka Chopra; read details

     

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 7:36 PM IST
