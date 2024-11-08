IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Indian national anthem stops abruptly twice, leaves players confused; WATCH viral video

In an unexpected and awkward moment during the first T20I between India and South Africa at Durban’s Kingsmead Stadium, the Indian national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, abruptly stopped midway through, causing confusion among players and sparking frustration among fans. 

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 9:34 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 9:35 PM IST

As India faced South Africa in the first T20I of their four-match series at Kingsmead in Durban, a technical issue during the Indian national anthem left players and fans bewildered. Just as the Indian players began singing 'Jana Gana Mana' with pride, the anthem’s music abruptly stopped twice, causing the players to become visibly confused and out of sync.

The disruption happened shortly after the toss, which South African captain Aiden Markram won, opting to field first. As the Indian squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, lined up for the anthem, the stadium audio malfunctioned. Hardik Pandya and other Indian players initially appeared puzzled by the pause but tried to maintain composure, some even clapping to show resilience. However, the music restarting out of sync only added to the confusion, forcing the players to regroup and resume their stance.

The incident, caught on live broadcast, quickly sparked reactions online, with Indian fans expressing frustration and disappointment over the technical mishap. Social media platforms buzzed with comments criticizing the lack of preparedness, as fans shared clips of the awkward moment. Many felt that the disruption was disrespectful to the players and the anthem, while others sympathized with the players’ efforts to handle the situation gracefully.

Despite the anthem mishap, the match proceeded, with South African captain Aiden Markram opting to bowl first after winning the toss.

“We are going to bowl first. Looks a pretty good wicket. There has been some rain around this week and if there’s moisture we want to make use of it. Fantastic opportunity for guys to make their debuts at home and it is a great time for them to enjoy the game. We are quite a competitive team and the discussions have been how can we get positive results," Aiden Markram said after winning the toss.

India, led by stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav, expressed confidence in putting up a strong total.

“We were looking to bat first. The wicket looks nice, better than the practice wicket and we will try to put runs on the board. The guys in the dressing room have made my job easier, the fearless approach they play with for their respective franchises and have brought the same approach to the team," he said.

The T20I series opener in Durban marks the beginning of a four-match series between India and South Africa, where both teams aim to gain momentum ahead of a packed international season.

