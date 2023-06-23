Malaika Arora flaunts sexy curves in blue maxi dress with deep neckline, WATCH video

Malaika Arora has a history of making news with her bold fashion choices. She recently released a video of the same on Instagram, which has caused her admirers and followers to utterly lose their minds over her.

Malaika Arora, a Bollywood actress and style icon, is one of the most well-known figures in the nation. A portion of the internet is constantly in awe of the confidence with which she carries herself, despite the fact that she is frequently ridiculed for her age and walking manner. She recently shared a transition video on her official account in which she is shown wearing a dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Malaika proudly displayed her curves in a cerulean blue maxi dress with thin straps while posting to her Instagram account. She appeared to be worth a million dollars because her clothing beautifully highlighted her curves. She accessorised her look with gold bracelets, hoop earrings, and other jewels. She barely put on any makeup.

BollywoodShaadis reported that the outfit is from the brand Club L London and costs about Rs 6,100. Internet users praised her in the post's comments section as soon as they saw it. A commenter said, "Age Doesn't Matter When You Are." One more person commented, "If only i could be half as fit as her."

One more person commented, "That's a Million dollar (Angrai)." One person said, "These blues are perfect for Saturday night." Why is she showing this to us? We don’t want to see a naked Arjun. We can barely tolerate a clothed one." Another one said, “I am not witty enough, but this is so tacky to me." A third user asked, “Was she drunk when she posted this on her public account?" “It’s shameful," a user said.

Actor Arbaaz Khan stated in a recent interview that he and his ex-wife Malaika Arora have "forgotten" their past and agreed to co-parent their son Arhaan, thus there is no "animosity" between them. After 19 years of marriage, Arbaaz and Malaika were divorced in 2017. Despite their split, Arbaaz claimed in an interview with ETimes that they both understand they are still responsible for raising their child. Arbaaz said they are happy to have attained the degree of maturity that is necessary for co-parenting.

