Dil-Luminati Tour Concert: Diljit Dosanjh poses with Delhi Police; thanks for support during Delhi concert

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh made the last weekend memorable for Delhiites with his Dil-Luminati performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The 'GOAT' hitmaker also shared pictures with the Police officers.

Diljit Dosanjh's thrilling live performance in Delhi drew large crowds on October 26 and 27, two consecutive days. However, some who attended the event said the venue had absolute mayhem, including mismanagement and safety problems. The Punjabi superstar made the last weekend memorable for Delhiites with his Dil-Luminati performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Diljit's exciting live performance in the national capital drew a large crowd over two days. Whether it's Instagram or X (formerly Twitter), all social media platforms are awash with stunning photos from his concert in Delhi.

These nights wouldn’t have been possible without your dedication. Thank you! ❤️ #DilLuminati



Year 24 🪷 pic.twitter.com/VCfgkxyWJC — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) October 28, 2024

After wrapping off his Delhi leg of the Dil-Luminati tour, Diljit went to X to thank the Delhi Police for their effective crowd management.

"Big love and heartfelt thanks to @Delhipolice @cpdelhi @LtGovDelhi @DCPSouthDelhi for their incredible support at the Dil-luminati concert. These nights wouldn't have been possible without your dedication. Thank you! #DilLuminati Year 24," he wrote. The popular singer also shared pictures with the Police officers.

Diljit also posted a short footage from the event on Instagram, in which he is seen wrapped in the tricolour and explaining to the audience in Punjabi why he keeps uttering his famous hook-line "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye." "When I was born, my mother spoke Punjabi."

I started learning Punjabi initially. Our country includes a variety of languages, including Gujarati and Marathi, which I much admire. Some people speak Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi, and I admire them much. But because my mother speaks Punjabi, I too speak Punjabi. So I say, "Punjabi, Aa Gaye Delhi Oye." He then began singing Main Hoon Panjab from his newest film, Amar Singh Chamkila, and the audience joined in.

Diljit posted the clip with the caption, "Delhi Day 2. ONE LOVE. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24." Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to excite fans throughout India, with future events in Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

Meanwhile, Diljit recently confirmed his role in the next film Border 2, opposite Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the actual Battle of Longewala, will begin production in November.

