Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan shares pictures of 'epic showdown' at Howrah Bridge [PHOTOS]

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release this Diwali, bringing him back as Rooh Baba alongside Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit. With thrilling BTS images sparking excitement and advance ticket sales booming, the horror-comedy promises a grand cinematic clash

Kartik Aaryan is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a horror-comedy also featuring Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. On Monday, Aaryan shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos showcasing an intense fight scene between him and Vidya Balan at the iconic Howrah Bridge, sparking fan excitement as the images quickly went viral.

In his Instagram post, Kartik gave fans a glimpse of the epic showdown by describing it as a “home-ground battle” set at the famous Kolkata landmark. The picture showed Vidya gripping Kartik’s neck as they stood atop a car, hinting at the tension their characters will bring to the screen. Fans responded enthusiastically, with one commenting that the duo was poised to "set a new benchmark for Bollywood" this Diwali, while another expressed their excitement to see them share the screen again.

With the film’s release only days away, fans’ anticipation has reached a fever pitch. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already made waves at the box office, with advance booking figures indicating robust interest. As per reports, over 17,000 tickets had been sold on the first day of booking, yielding approximately ₹48 lakh in gross revenue. Gujarat has led in ticket sales, with ₹12 lakh grossed, followed by Maharashtra at ₹11 lakh. If ticket sales maintain this pace, the film's advance booking figures could cross ₹1 crore by the end of the day.

While major cities like Mumbai and Delhi have begun listing shows on online ticketing platforms, national cinema chains such as PVR-INOX and Cinepolis are yet to add listings. Nonetheless, many non-national theater chains have already opened advance bookings.

Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, joining Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit under the direction of Anees Bazmee and production of Bhushan Kumar. The film is set for a Diwali release on November 1, 2024, promising an entertaining festive season for fans.

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for its big release, it faces box office competition from Singham Again, which is also scheduled for the Diwali weekend. Kartik recently shared his thoughts about the same-day release of both films, hinting at a friendly rivalry set to unfold at the box office.

