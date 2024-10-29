BREAKING: Salman Khan receives another death threat; 20-year-old arrested from Noida

After the Lawrence Bishnoi gang killed the NCP leader and close friend of Salman Khan, Baba Siddique, the actor received another death threat. The cops detained a 20-year-old Noida guy for threatening Salman. 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 10:55 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

Salman Khan has received yet another death threat following the murder of NCP leader and close friend Baba Siddique by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The cops arrested a 20-year-old Noida resident for putting out the threat against Salman.

Baba Siddique's son, Zeeshan Siddique, got a death threat from the same person. After the death of the NCP leader, Salman was distraught and was having sleepless nights, Zeeshan claimed in an interview on Monday.

Salman has yet to respond to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's continuous threats to his life.

