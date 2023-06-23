Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Project K: Bengali star Saswata Chatterjee on Deepika Padukone, “she continues to inspire..." Read DETAILS

    Actress Deepika Padukone finds a genuine admirer in her Project K co-star Saswata Chatterjee. He is showering her with praise and remarks on the actress’s effortless talent, inspiring others in the industry. With Padukone’s plethora of admirable works, these compliments only add to her perfection and ring true with her choices. Project K is set to release January next year. By Mahalekshmi

    Project K Bengali star Saswata Chatterjee on Deepika Padukone she continues to inspire (MAH)
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone is winning hearts wherever she goes. Her recent admirer to come forward is Project K so-star Saswata Chatterjee, who has aired amazing praises for the actress. He remarked on her embodiment of elegance, poise, and strength, and her ability to put forth performances that inspire other actresses in the industry. Chatterjee remarked, ‘Deepika effortlessly balances grace and power, commanding attention with her magnetic aura. Through her performances, she has shown that femininity and strength are not mutually exclusive but can coexist harmoniously. This balance has inspired other actresses to embrace their femininity, encouraging them to redefine the notion of a ‘strong female character’ in Indian cinema.’

    Deepika Padukone has a history of giving standout performances, flexibly slipping into different parts, and displaying her versatility as an actor. Her devotion and passion to her craft have won her a lot of admiration, from the audiences and across industries. Saswata was also in awe of her capacity to adopt a variety of personalities and give them life. “Deepika has portrayed a diverse range of characters, each with their own complexities and struggles. From playing a strong-willed warrior in Bajirao Mastani to a brave acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, Deepika fearlessly takes on unconventional roles that defy traditional expectations. Her dedication to portraying such diverse and powerful characters has encouraged other actresses to venture beyond their comfort zones and explore uncharted territories.”

    Deepika's "Project K" co-star also emphasised how she has the unique ability to give her characters depth and emotional resonance. He expressed admiration for her extraordinary talent, remarking that, ‘Whether it's portraying heartbreak in Tamasha or resilience in Piku, Deepika’s authentic performances create a connection with viewers, allowing them to empathize with the characters she portrays. This level of emotional authenticity has inspired others also to explore their own depths and bring more realism to their performances.’

    “Her ability to challenge stereotypes, convey emotional depth, strike a balance between elegance and strength, and empower women off-screen has left an indelible mark on the industry. Through her artistry and activism, Padukone continues to inspire and uplift fellow actresses, encouraging them to embrace their uniqueness, push boundaries, and strive for excellence,” said Saswata.

    Throughout her career, Deepika Padukone has amassed an extensive following as a result of her stunning beauty, unrivalled talent, and captivating demeanour. She still serves as a model for aspiring performers and admirers alike. Therefore, it is not unexpected that Deepika Padukone is well regarded by many.

    Project K is the working title of Deepika Padukone’s current project, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it is produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, with a budget of Rs.500 crores. The movie is expected to make an early release next year.

