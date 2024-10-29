Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami slams Shilpa Shirodkar, calls her ‘Toxic’

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, tensions escalated as Shehzada Dhami and Shrutika Arjun unpacked the fallout from recent eliminations, particularly the departure of Nyrra Banerji, known for her role in the serial Pishchani. The once close-knit trio of Shehzada, Shrutika, and Nyrra has dissolved, leading to a palpable shift in dynamics within the house.

Both Shehzada and Shrutika expressed their discomfort with the evolving atmosphere, describing it as increasingly toxic. They noted that rivals had unexpectedly become more approachable, while former allies now emanated negative energy, heightening the psychological strain on the contestants.

During their candid discussion, Shehzada did not hold back, labeling co-contestant Shilpa Shirodkar as “kamini” and denouncing her as “bahut zyada toxic.” This outburst exemplified the intense pressure contestants face, as personalities often clash under the unique stressors of the Bigg Boss environment. The revelations from Shehzada and Shrutika underscored the emotional toll of navigating friendships, betrayals, and constant scrutiny in such a confined space.

Meanwhile, unresolved tensions continued to simmer between Chaahat and Vivian, culminating in a fiery confrontation where Vivian reprimanded Chaahat, saying, “What a mess you’ve made!” Their discussion added to the episode's drama and highlighted the strained relationships that characterize life in the Bigg Boss house.

In a significant turn of events, the midweek eviction claimed Nyrra Banerji after Muskan Bamne’s earlier exit, setting the stage for an even more dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As alliances shift and emotions run high, viewers are left eager to see how these evolving dynamics will unfold in the coming days.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh's emotional clash with Alice Kaushik leaves fans shocked [WATCH]

Latest Videos