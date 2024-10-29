Radhika Sarathkumar reacts on Thalapathy Vijay's political speech; here's what she said

Actress and politician Radhika Sarathkumar shares her thoughts on Thalapathy Vijay's political debut and his speech at his first political rally.

First Published Oct 29, 2024, 10:03 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

Thalapathy Vijay's first political rally took place yesterday in Vikravandi, Villupuram district. Notably, he is set to be the chief ministerial candidate for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election in 2026, representing the Tamil Nadu Victory Party. With the emergence of this new political party, it's no exaggeration to say that all of India is watching Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil Nadu Victory Party.

Vijay's speech at the rally, covering a range of topics, has evoked both excitement and surprise. Actress and politician Radhika Sarathkumar shared her views on his speech. Participating in a BJP event in Coimbatore today with Vanathi Srinivasan, she spoke about Vijay's rally.

She began by congratulating Vijay on launching his own party. She expressed her belief that everyone enters politics to serve the people and that it's good to do so according to one's own principles. She stated that Vijay's decision to enter politics, after being a top star in Tamil cinema, is excellent, although it surprised her.

Radhika mentioned knowing Vijay since childhood and having worked in several films directed by his father. She expressed happiness about his decision. When journalists asked her opinion on Vijay directly criticizing the DMK, remaining silent about the AIADMK, and indirectly criticizing the BJP, she responded:

"He thinks before he speaks. That's why he directly opposed the DMK. But he will definitely think before speaking against the BJP. I don't know why he didn't talk about the AIADMK. He sees politics differently. I acted with him in the movie 'Theri,' and he doesn't usually speak much in public. But I was surprised to see him speak so aggressively at the rally," said Radhika Sarathkumar.

