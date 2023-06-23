Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's dubbing begins as first cut gets locked, Diwali release imminent

    Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to begin dubbing for Tiger 3 as the film's first cut gets locked. The team aims to create the grandest action film in Indian cinema, with major aspects expected to be ready by August. Tiger 3 is part of the YRF Spy Universe and slated for a Diwali release--- By Amrita Ghosh

    Tiger 3
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 4:10 PM IST

    Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are preparing for the dubbing phase of their highly anticipated film, Tiger 3. The initial version of the film has been finalized, and the production team is now focusing on post-production tasks such as VFX and background score. The objective is to create a spectacular action-packed movie, and the team at Yash Raj Films is dedicated to achieving this goal. They aim to have most essential elements completed by August, paving the way for an extensive marketing campaign.
    Katrina Kaif, reprising her role as Zoya in the Tiger franchise, is expected to commence dubbing shortly, while Salman Khan will join the process on Monday. Unlike the conventional approach of leaving dubbing work closer to the release date, the Tiger 3 team is aiming to finalize crucial aspects well in advance. Although some patchwork and dubbing will continue, the primary components of the film are anticipated to be locked by August.

    Tiger 3 is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, following the successful films Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. In addition to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the movie features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, and there have been reports of Shah Rukh Khan making a special appearance. Previously, Salman Khan had a notable cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan.

    The release of Tiger 3 is scheduled to coincide with the Diwali festival, adding to the excitement surrounding this eagerly awaited film.

    Meanwhile YRF teased fans with a short clip of the 2017 blockbuster movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Watch it here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

