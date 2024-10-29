IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran to lead Lucknow Super Giants

Nicholas Pooran is set to lead the Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. The franchise has confirmed their faith in Pooran's captaincy.

Nicholas Pooran will lead the Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The team has decided to retain him for 18 crores. Lucknow's first priority is Pooran. Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, and Ayush Badoni will also be retained. This confirms KL Rahul's departure from the franchise. He will be in the IPL mega auction. Royal Challengers Bangalore is the main contender to acquire the Karnataka cricketer.

Sources close to the Lucknow franchise have confirmed that Pooran will lead the team in IPL 2025. "The franchise is confident in Pooran. He was the captain last year as well, and he also has experience leading the national team. So we will continue with him. Apart from him, we have also decided to retain pacer Mayank Yadav and spinner Ravi Bishnoi," said sources close to LSG.

Pooran joined Lucknow in 2023 for INR 6 crore. Last season, he also showcased his leadership skills in Rahul's absence. Mayank's impressive bowling attracted LSG. In his debut season, he surprised everyone by bowling consistently at 150 kmph. The 22-year-old speedster played only four matches in IPL 2024. Later, he missed the season due to injury. However, after his return, he earned a place in India's T20 team. LSG had brought him into the team for a base price of 20 lakhs.

Ravi Bishnoi was retained as an uncapped player in the 2022 mega auction. Following his excellent performance in international cricket, LSG has decided to retain him. The leg spinner played a crucial role in Lucknow reaching the playoffs in 2022 and 2023.

