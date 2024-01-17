Main Atal Hoon Trailer: Witness how Pankaj Tripathi embodies Atal Bihari Vajpayee; video highlights key moment

Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi's film is directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmani and Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios produce Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon. The movie will be released on January 19.

The recently released trailer for Pankaj Tripathi's forthcoming film Main Atal Hoon goes into key moments in the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The video focuses on significant periods such as Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, Atal Bihari's early political problems, resistance to Indira Gandhi during the Emergency, involvement in the Babri Masjid destruction, the Pokhran nuclear test, and the Kargil war.

The teaser depicts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his positions as a poet, politician, and Prime Minister. It opens with Pankaj Tripathi, alias Vajpayee, viewing a film, highlighting the impact of media on public opinion.

The episodes show Vajpayee facing criticism and complications, including conversations concerning Nathuram Godse's affiliation with RSS, an organisation to which Vajpayee belonged. The story delves into the issues, including comments about the RSS being called sectarian and the notion of a Hindu party as a possible threat to the nation.

The trailer for Main Atal Hoon progresses to depict Atal Bihari Vajpayee's resistance of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi during the Emergency. It then features a scene with the late President Abdul Kalam, who congratulates Vajpayee on the successful Pokhran nuclear test.

The film emphasises Vajpayee's actions, including establishing a bus service between India and Pakistan and his voluntary pilgrimage to Ayodhya following the demolition of the Babri Masjid. The final segment of the video focuses on Vajpayee's participation in the Kargil War.

Main Atal Hoon, directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, is a production of Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios.

The film's cast includes Piyush Mishra, Raja Rameshkumar Sevak, Daya Shankar Pandey, Pramod Pathak, Paayal Kapoor Nair, Harshad Kumar, Prasanna Ketkar, Haresh Khatri, Paula McGlynn, and Gauri Sukhtankar. The film is set to open in theatres on January 19.

Pankaj Tripathi tweeted a video of himself riding on the newly inaugurated Atal Setu in Maharashtra before to the trailer's release on Tuesday. The movie, which features pupils from the DAV School, which Atal Bihari Vajpayee attended, depicts the actor's relationship to the historic bridge and the late former Prime Minister's alma school.