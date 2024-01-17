Hania Amir to Iqra Aziz-7 Pakistani actresses to follow on Instagram

Entertainment
Hania Amir is a young and dynamic actress who has made a mark in the industry. Her Instagram is a mix of fun moments, fashion, and project updates.
Iqra Aziz is a talented actress who has gained popularity for her performances. Her Instagram showcases her vibrant personality, fashion sense, and snippets from her acting career.
Maya Ali is a popular actress known for her roles in television dramas. Her Instagram account reflects her glamorous style, travels, and moments with friends.
Saba Qamar is a critically acclaimed actress known for her diverse roles. Her Instagram gives a glimpse into her professional life, fashion, and thoughts.
Ayeza Khan is a versatile actress known for her roles in Pakistani dramas. Her Instagram features elegant photoshoots, family moments, and updates on her career.
Sajal Aly is a talented actress who has gained widespread recognition for her performances. Her Instagram offers professional photos, behind-the-scenes shots, and personal moments.
One of Pakistan's most popular and acclaimed actresses, Mahira Khan, is known for her talent and style. Her Instagram showcases her work, travels, and moments from her daily life.