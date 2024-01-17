Twinkle Khanna graduates from University of London at 50

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's wife and actress Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share that she has now graduated and has a Masters degree.
The 'Mela' actress wore a dark green saree that came with golden borders and left her hair open.
She shared a video from her graduation ceremony and wrote, "And it’s here. Graduation day. My first day at Goldsmiths feels like it was both yesterday and years ago."
"A sunny day, a pretty sari, and having my family with me make this day even more perfect than I ever imagined." she wrote.
"There comes a stage when the easiest way to grow is horizontally, but we have to push ourselves to grow in myriad other ways," she continued.
In 2022, Twinkle started her Masters in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London.