    Madhuri Dixit with husband poses with Shah Rukh Khan and family at Anant Ambani, Radhika's wedding [PHOTOS]

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a spectacular affair, graced by an array of celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood. The celebration, held in Mumbai, brought together iconic figures, including Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, and even international stars like John Cena

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a glamorous event attended by a host of celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Nene. On Tuesday, Dr. Nene shared a series of memorable photos from the ceremony on his Instagram.

    In the first snapshot, Madhuri and Dr. Nene posed alongside Shah Rukh Khan and his family, which includes wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan and Suhana. Another delightful picture showed the couple capturing a selfie with Aishwarya Rai and her daughter, Aaradhya. They also took a moment to join KGF star Yash and Ranveer Singh for a group photo.

    Madhuri and Dr. Nene were all smiles as they mingled with cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant.

    Dr. Nene’s heartfelt caption read, “It’s all about the company that made the evening shine. Some of the greatest minds came together with the honorable PM and the esteemed Ambani family to celebrate Anant and Radhika’s marriage. A little bit of playful banter and sports discussions on who will win Wimbledon. Very grateful to our gracious hosts.”

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant exchanged vows on July 12 in a lavish ceremony held in Mumbai, attended by family members Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and other close relatives.

    The wedding attracted several Bollywood and Hollywood stars, with international celebrities like John Cena, Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian making an appearance. Bollywood's elite, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rekha, were also present.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor holds Raha close; father-daughter duo step out to inspect construction work of new home [WATCH]

    Prominent political figures, such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee, and Akhilesh Yadav, attended the ceremony to bless the newlyweds.

    Following the wedding, Anant and Radhika hosted a ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony, which included a grand puja at their wedding venue. The event was honored by PM Narendra Modi, who not only blessed the couple but also presented them with a special gift. This ceremony was followed by an extravagant reception.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
