"Speaking from my personal experience...": Sanam Shetty opens up about casting couch in Tamil film industry

Actor Sanam Shetty shared her personal experience of casting couch in the film industry, supporting the Justice Hema Committee report that exposed similar issues in the Malayalam film industry. She welcomed the report, and emphasizes the need for unity among women to stand up against such incidents.

Making shocking claims of casting couch, Actor Sanam Shetty spoke about her personal experience of sexual advances towards her in the Tamil film industry, Her statement was in response to the recently published Justice Hema Committee report that highlighted similar issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The report, released by the Kerala government, detailed the various challenges faced by women in cinema, including inadequate basic facilities on sets, economic discrimination, ostracism for standing their ground, and the casting couch.

Sanam Shetty welcomed the report and thanked the judge Hema and the Kerala government for shedding light on the issues faced by women in the industry. She claimed that sexual assault is not limited to women, but men are also victims, and emphasized the need for unity among women to stand up against such incidents.

The actor sought permission at the Chennai Police Commissioner Office to organise a rally to condemn crimes against women following the Kolkata rape and murder case.

“I don’t know the details of the Hema Committee report. But I welcome this move. I would like to thank the judge and the Kerala government for coming up with such a report and listing out all the issues faced by the women in the Malayalam film industry. Such incidents are also taking place in the world of Tamil cinema. No one can say no. I am speaking from my own experience," Sanam told the media at the venue.

Sanam Shetty also expressed her anger towards people who cross-question victims and ask them why they didn't speak out earlier. She advised women not to be desperate for work and to wait for opportunities that don't require compromises.

“I am raising my voice against the cruel scenario that ‘adjustment is the only way to get a chance’. I say it from my personal experience, don’t be desperate for work. If you believe in yourself, you will get work without adjustments. So, wait for it," she added.

On August 19, the Kerala government made public the long-awaited Hema Committee report, which reveals the widespread and systemic harassment and assault faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The commission, headed by retired High Court judge Justice Hema and comprising veteran actor Sharada and former IAS officer KB Valsala Kumari, was formed in 2017 after a high-profile assault case involving actor Dileep. The report's disturbing findings lift the lid on the dark underbelly of an industry renowned for producing high-quality films, exposing the shocking treatment of women within it.

