    'How will I know if I never try?' Jacqueline Fernandez teases exciting reveal through cryptic Instagram post

    Jacqueline Fernandez hints at an upcoming project through an Instagram post. The message on the paper asks, "How will I know if I never try?"

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 5:44 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

    Jacqueline Fernandez has aroused suspicion with her newest Instagram picture. In a video posted to her Instagram, the actress is shown in a cosmetics area, scribbling something on a piece of paper and adhering it to a mirror. The message on the paper asks, "How will I know if I never try?"

    This interesting deed has left fans and followers guessing: what might it mean? Is Jacqueline referring to a new career, future brand cooperation, or something different? Her post's enigmatic nature has attracted her followers' interest and created a lot of talk.

    Fans have reacted quickly, filling the comments with thoughts and enthusiasm over what the video may hint at. Here are a few of the more fascinating reactions:

    One commented "Aww yes keep trying and bring out the best in you ...coz u got this girl!! ❤️ @jacquelienefernandez"

    Few commented "What is brewing??? Is she coming with new role 😲"

    "Is she hinting for any movie  🤔🫣"

    Another fan commented "👀👀👀👀 What we trying ???"

    On the job front, Jacqueline Fernandez is scheduled to appear in the highly anticipated sequel Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3) later this year. Ahmed Khan directed the film, which stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Disha Patani, among other well-known performers. This high-profile project, set to be released on December 20, promises to be a career highlight for Jacqueliene and adds to the enthusiasm around her future endeavours. She also has the OTT series G.O.A.T and the film Fateh starring Sonu Sood in the works. 

