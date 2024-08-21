Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bollywood 'art' movies showcase India in bad-light': Rishab Shetty's remarks spark online debate (WATCH)

    Rishab Shetty, awarded Best Actor for 'Kantara,' criticized Bollywood 'art' films for negatively portraying Indian culture. His remarks sparked debate on social media. Supporters praised his stand, while critics argued that addressing societal issues through film is important for progress.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 3:12 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    Sandalwood star Rishab Shetty, recently honoured with the National Award for Best Actor for his role in 'Kantara,' has sparked controversy with his bold critique of Bollywood 'art' films. In an interview with Metrosaga, Shetty condemned these films for their negative depiction of Indian culture and their prominence at international film festivals, igniting a heated debate on social media about the portrayal of India in cinema.

    His comments have ignited a fervent debate online, with netizens clashing over how India is depicted in cinema. Shetty argued that while these films present a distinct artistic view, they play a crucial role in showcasing the diverse spectrum of Indian cinema.

    Several Platform X users voiced their support, asserting that Shetty had exposed the reality of Bollywood 'art' movies. Conversely, many netizens criticized his perspective. In his Metrosaga interview, Shetty stated, "Indian films, especially Bollywood, often portray India negatively, with art films receiving undue attention at international events. For me, my nation, my state, and my language are sources of pride. I strive to present them positively to the world, and that's my mission."

    One user, @MonaADhar, wrote, "He doesn't need Bollywood. Bollywood needs him. He should keep making movies in Kannada, and we will happily watch them."

    Another user, @Pk_rsy, wrote, "Rishab is frank in his interviews, but sometimes it can be a double-edged sword. Let his work do the talking. There's nothing wrong with showing issues where we have failed. That's how a progressive country grows."

    However, a user, @BhuvanaJayaramu, tried to draw a line between support and hate, saying, "What's wrong with showing societal issues through movies? It brings awareness to the system and changes the way people think about society." 

    Many users commented on the movie 'Kantara,' calling it an over-hyped South Indian film despite its significant worldwide gross. Several netizens shared a scene from the movie where Rishab pinches his female lead, criticizing the scene in the comments.

