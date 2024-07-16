Ranbir Kapoor holds Raha close; father-daughter duo step out to inspect construction work of new home [WATCH]

Ranbir Kapoor has always shown immense affection for his daughter, Raha, and his recent actions have once again highlighted this bond. The actor was recently seen with Raha at the site of their under-construction home, inspecting the progress. The bungalow, which has been undergoing renovation and construction for over three years, is nearing completion. According to a report, the family is expected to celebrate this year’s Diwali in their new home. They have been eagerly awaiting its completion and have been regularly monitoring the construction.

An insider mentioned to the Hindustan Times that Alia, Ranbir, and Raha will likely move into their new bungalow within the next two to three months. “The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing touches expected to take about a month. Once everything is finalized, the couple will move in. They have been looking forward to this moment,” said the source. The insider also noted, “They will most probably celebrate Diwali with Raha in the new house this year.”

The bungalow holds significant emotional value for the family, which is why they are so involved in its construction. Ranbir and Alia have been ensuring they take time out from their busy schedules to check on the progress.

Back in 1980, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor purchased a bungalow on Pali Hill, naming it Krishna Raj after Rishi’s parents, Raj and Krishna Kapoor. A few years ago, they decided to demolish the bungalow to build a high-rise. Neetu’s family is looking forward to settling down in Krishna Raj. The new Krishna Raj bungalow is now an 8-story high-rise. One floor will be Neetu Kapoor’s personal residence, another for Ranbir, Alia, and Raha, and a floor for Ranbir’s sister Riddhima and her daughter when they visit. Raha will also have her own floor when she is ready.

