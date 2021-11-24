Lisa of BLACKPINK tests Covid-19 positive, other members of the K-pop band awaiting test results

South Korea’s famous female K-pop band, Blackpink’s Lisa has tested positive for Covid-19. The band’s agency said that the other members of the group and staff have taken Covid-19 tests too, and are waiting for their results.

Blackpink’s Lisa has tested Covid-19 positive, official confirmation of which was given by her agency. Blackpink is a popular four-piece girl band. The K-pop band’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed Lisa’s Covid-19 report on Wednesday.

While Lisa has been diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus, the other three members of the group are awaiting their test results. Even though Lisa did not come into direct contact with the Blackpink members, the three immediately underwent PCR tests as a precautionary measure after Lisa’s report came positive. At present, all three members of the girl band are awaiting the results of their Covid-19 reports.

The agency, in its official statement, said that the information on Lisa’s health was immediately shared with the team, including the other members of Blackpink, without any delay. It also said that “strong preemptive measures” have been taken in this regard, beyond the guidelines issued by the health authorities.

Furthermore, the agency also that it continues to provide complete support to its artists and staff members, as their health is the agency’s “top priority”. YG Entertainment has also assured of providing complete details on the health reports of their artists and staff in the future.

Blackpink is a four-piece band that consists of Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo. The South Korean band made their debut in the music world with their album ‘Square One’ in August 2016. The two songs from their debut album – ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’ went on to become the band’s first entry in South Korea’s popular Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart and Gaon Digital Chart, respectively.

Last year, Blackpink’s song ‘Ice Cream’ had peaked at number 13 in the Billboard Hot 100. Blackpink is considered the highest-charting female Korean act. The band has broken several records ever since their debut album. The music videos of ‘Kill This Love’ and ‘How You Like That’ which were released in 2019 and 2020, respectively, were the most-viewed videos within 24 hours of its release.