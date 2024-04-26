Rajnikanth to Amrish Puri: 7 celebs who left govt. jobs for acting

Entertainment
Superstar Rajnikanth to Amrish Puri are 7 celebs who left government jobs to follow their true passion i.e Acting. Let's take a look at the list
Rajnikanth once worked as a bus conductor in Bangalore transport service before making it big in the silver screen
Before joining Bollywood, Amrish Puri worked as ESICI (Employers State Insurance Corporation of India)
The 'Mughal-E-Azam' actor worked at a military canteen at Pune
Before making it big into cinema he was a S.I at Mumbai Police
The C.I.D fame actor once worked at Central Bank of India
Dev Anand was a clerk at censor board before he got limelight at the movies
The enigmatic star was once an employee of Bank of India