Rajnikanth to Amrish Puri: 7 celebs who left govt. jobs for acting

Superstar Rajnikanth to Amrish Puri are 7 celebs who left government jobs to follow their true passion i.e Acting. Let's take a look at the list

Rajnikanth

Rajnikanth once worked as a bus conductor in Bangalore transport service before making it big in the silver screen

Amrish Puri

Before joining Bollywood, Amrish Puri worked as ESICI (Employers State Insurance Corporation of India)

Dilip Kumar

The 'Mughal-E-Azam' actor worked at a military canteen at Pune

Raaj Kumar

Before making it big into cinema he was a S.I at Mumbai Police

Shivaji Satyam

The C.I.D fame actor once worked at Central Bank of India

Dev Anand

Dev Anand was a clerk at censor board before he got limelight at the movies

Amol Palekar

The enigmatic star was once an employee of Bank of India

