    HOT Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks sexy in strapless gown at an award show (Video)

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore the original gown during her Christian wedding to ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. It was created by her close friend and designer, Kresha Bajaj.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has gone viral for tearing her "beloved" wedding gown and converting it into a strapless dress. Samantha intended to cut her white gown, which was embellished with beading and floral appliqué, into a black cocktail dress for an award ceremony where she was designated "Leaders of Change (female)".

    Samantha informed her admirers about her choice, writing in the caption:  We’re past that stage when it was a choice. It’s now a necessity for the longevity of our planet that we call home. The dress I am wearing today is a beloved gown that has been repurposed for this occasion by the most talented @kreshabajajofficial. While that might sound insignificant…. entitled even… to many… I assure you that repurposing my old clothes is only one of many steps I am consciously taking to alter my habits and make my lifestyle more sustainable. And every little gesture, every little decisive action, is important. It all adds up. I urge myself and all of you that have goodwill for me in your hearts to make those little efforts. Thank you.”

    Also Read: Arti Singh walks down the aisle to marry Deepak Chauhan; inside video goes VIRAL - WATCH

    Several videos of Samantha looking elegant in her provocative attire have also appeared on the internet. The actress greeted the photographers with a huge smile and made a number of postures on the red carpet.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Pooja Krishna, Sibin leave the show due to health issues

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore the original gown during her Christian wedding to ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. It was created by her close friend and designer, Kresha Bajaj.

    Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021, roughly four years after they married. Previously, the couple published a joint statement that claimed, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

