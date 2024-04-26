Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Unhone mere baccho ko bless kia'; Kashmere Shah touches Govinda's feet at Arti's wedding; Read on

    Arti Singh's wedding to Dipak Chauhan saw a surprise appearance by uncle Govinda, marking a reconciliation amidst years of family feud. Kashmera Shah expressed joy at Govinda's blessings, signifying a heartwarming reunion amidst past tensions

    TV actress Arti Singh exchanged vows with businessman Dipak Chauhan in a ceremony held on Thursday. Notably, Arti's uncle, the renowned actor Govinda, graced the occasion with his presence.

    The wedding reception, held in Mumbai, saw Govinda extending his blessings to Arti, marking a significant moment given the longstanding discord between Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja, and Krushna Abhishek, Arti's brother. The rift between the families had persisted for eight years, making Govinda's attendance a surprising and heartwarming gesture.

    Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek's wife and a prominent actress, expressed her joy at Govinda's presence, emphasizing the familial bond that transcended past grievances. Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Krushna and Kashmera conveyed their happiness at the reunion, with Kashmera acknowledging Govinda's kind gesture of blessing her children.

    ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Actor Neha Sharma holds roadshow for daddy Ajit Sharma in Bihar's Bhagalpur district

    Govinda, clad in a distinguished black bandhgala, made a memorable entrance at the reception, delighting onlookers with a flying kiss. Despite avoiding posing for paparazzi, his arrival was met with warmth and enthusiasm. Krushna, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, expressed his joy at his uncle's attendance, emphasizing their emotional connection.

    The estrangement between Govinda and Krushna dates back to 2016, stemming from disagreements over promotional appearances for Govinda's film 'Jagga Jasoos' and Krushna's show 'Comedy Nights Live.' A particular comment made by Krushna on his show exacerbated tensions, further exacerbated by Kashmera's controversial tweet, which was perceived by Sunita Ahuja as a slight against Govinda.

