    SEXY photos: Esha Gupta flaunts her HOT body in racy see-through gown; pics go viral

    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Esha Gupta stole the spotlight at an award show in a stunning black see-through gown. Fans went gaga over her latest social media post; take a look.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta made news last year for her outfit on the Cannes red carpet. Her presence marked her great debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The actress' lovely Grecian-style white dress on the red carpet was a fashion highlight of the evening.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha recently appeared in Prakash Jha's Aashram 3, which also starred Bobby Deol as the lead. In Aashram 3, Esha plays Sonia, an image builder hired to modify the image of Nirala Baba, the main character portrayed by Bobby Deol.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In an earlier interview, the actress stated that agreeing to the Prakash Jha-directed web series was an easy decision for her.

    article_image4

    "I'd heard so much about this show through word of mouth. Everyone was talking about it throughout the epidemic, and I was in my parents' house in Delhi at the time."

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "And everyone would go, 'What a spectacle!' So when Prakash Jha handed it to me and Sir told me, 'This is your character,' I just answered, 'I don't want to hear it. You can offer me one rupee and I will still do it."

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "I wasn't worried about money, the filming schedule, or my dates. I told him that was my manager's headache."

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Everything went very well for me in this performance, and I'm grateful to Prakash sir for considering me for the character of Sonia," Esha added. 

