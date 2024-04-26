India News
Former MP and BJP candidate from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has emerged as the richest candidate in the election fray so far.
Vishweshwar Reddy, his wife Sangita Reddy and son Viraj Madhav Reddy have declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 4,568 crore in his election affidavit.
Vishweshwar Reddy and Sangita Reddy have movable assets of Rs1,178.72 crore and Rs 3,203.9 crore respectively, while Viraj Madhav Reddy has assets worth Rs 107.44 crore.
A major chunk of assets, as declared by Reddy and his wife, are their shares in Apollo Hospital Enterprises Limited with a value of Rs 973.22 cr and Rs 1,500.85 cr respectively.
Sangita Reddy has gold ornaments, diamonds and other precious metals worth ₹10.4 crore in addition to receivables of ₹35.82 crore from different individuals and entities
Reddy declared that there were cases pending against him relating to bribery in elections, criminal conspiracy to commit an offence, tampering, forgery, cheating.