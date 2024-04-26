Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rathnam REVIEW: Is Vishal's action thriller worth watching? Read THIS

    Rathnam Twitter Review: The movie Rathnam marks Vishal's third collaboration with director Hari after Thaamirabharani and Poojai. In an interview Vishal called the movie a family entertainer; let us read what social media reactions

    Rathnam review: Is Vishal's action thriller worth watching? Read this RBA
    Vishal's much-anticipated action film Rathnam, which has generated a lot of excitement around town, is finally released today. For months, the film has captivated audiences, and fans have eagerly anticipated Vishal's performance as the film's title character. Rathnam, directed by Hari, also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu.

    Interestingly, it tells the narrative of Rathnam, an angry guy who lives on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and is on a mission to defend a young woman named Janani from criminals for unknown reasons. 

    And although the trailer got the fans enthusiastic about the action thriller, as the movie has finally reached the cinemas, social media is abuzz with tweets about Rathnam as the audience reveals what's good and what's wrong in this Hari directorial.

    On the micro-blogging site Twitter (X), a fan noted that while the film's writing is wonderful, the storyline appears to be 'okayish'. The tweet read as, "#Rathnam - first 30 mins Screenplay decent going! Making was very good. Story okayish".

    Surprisingly, some fans have praised Rathnam, giving it a grade of 3.5. A Twitter user wrote, "Blockbuster #Rathnam Hari sir, great direction. Vishal Anna acting speaks." Another user called Rathnam a hattrick hit for Vishal and Hari.

    Interestingly, Rathnam is Vishal's third collaboration with filmmaker Hari, following Thaamirabharani and Poojai. Meanwhile, Vishal described the film as a family entertainer, saying, "The film has been in the spotlight because of the media." Devi Sri Prasad provided wonderful music. I'd also want to thank the whole team and crew that worked on this project. The lead actress, Priya Bhavani Shanka, performed a crucial part in the film. Her character is the heart of the picture. The movie is lots of amusement and is a Paisa Vasool flick. 

