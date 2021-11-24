  • Facebook
    Grammy Nominations 2022: BTS fails to get more than one nomination, despite a successful year

    In the Grammy nominations that were announced on Tuesday for the year 2022, the popular K-pop got only one nod. This is for the second time that the South Korean all-men band got a sole nomination.

    Grammy Nominations 2022: BTS fails to get more than one nomination, despite a successful year
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 1:54 PM IST
    Even though BTS, the global pop sensation from South Korea, had a fantastic year with three of its songs as ‘No 1 singles’, this year, the band received only one nomination at the 64th Grammy Awards 2022.

    This is for the second time in a row that the K-pop band has got only a single nod at the nominations, as last year too, despite having a year of successful songs, BTS made it with only one nomination.

    Speaking of the Grammy Nominations 2022, BTS’s blockbuster song ‘Butter’ has been nominated in the Best pop duo/group performance’ category. The band has been nominated alongside Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s ‘Lonely’, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’, Coldplay’s ‘Higher Power’ and Doja Cat and SZA’s ‘Kiss Me More’.

    ALSO READ: Grammy Awards Nomination 2022: Jon Batiste leads with 11 nominations

    The Grammy Nominations 2022 were announced on Tuesday through live streaming on The Record Academy's official website. Although ‘Butter’ stayed for 10 weeks at the top in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, it did not make it to Grammy’s ‘Best Record of the Year’, and ‘Best Song of the year’ categories.

    The other songs of BTS that reached at the top in the Hot 100 chart were ‘Permission to Dance’, and the band’s collaboration with Coldplay for ‘My Universe’. However, bot the songs did not make it to the nominations in the Grammy.

    What is surprising is that although BTS dominated the American Music Awards (AMA) that were held recently, they did not get enough nominations in the Grammy. BTS won the ‘Artist of the Year’ award, becoming the first Asian group to win the award in the fan-voted AMA. The members of the band, Suga Jin, V, RM, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope also won awards at the AMA, while ‘Butter’ took away the prize for ‘Best Pop Song’.

    Last year, BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ was nominated under the pop duo/group category but lost it to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain on Me’. The prestigious awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on January 31.

    ALSO READ: American Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion win three awards each

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2021, 1:54 PM IST
