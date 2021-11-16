  • Facebook
    NCT’s Lucas, Winwin give latest teaser a skip? Fans react like THIS

    SM Entertainment revealed the new teaser of K-pop NCT’s comeback album ‘Universe’ on Friday. However, the big release has clearly upset its fandom. Here is what has happened. 

    Mumbai, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 7:59 AM IST
    The highly anticipated album of NCT 2021 is soon going to be released. The all-boys group released a teaser for their latest album and fans have not been able to keep calm. SM Entertainment revealed NCT’s album ‘Universe’s trailer on Tuesday, which will be marking the group’s third album with all its members in it. 

    The new teaser image shows all the men standing on the zigzag escalator, dressed in the shades of black, blue and white. It has 21 to 23 present NCT members in the image, with only Lucas and Winwin missing out of the frame. While Lucas is on hiatus, Winwin has been busy filming overseas. But it is not just their images that are missing from the teaser. Their names too have been skipped from it, further confirming that Lucas and Winwin will not be seen in this highly anticipated comeback of the group.

    Ever since the fans saw the teaser image, and noticed the absence of Lucas and Winwin, they have not been able to stop talking about it. The fans have had several reactions to the big miss. This has upset the fans of the all-men group, who have had all sorts of reactions on social media with a common flavour that NCT is made of 23 group members and not 21.

    Netizens then took to social media to talk about the teaser image, especially about the big skip of Lucas and Winwin which has not gone down well with the NCT fans. While they were happy that the group has made a comeback for a new album, the fans were still unhappy for not having two see two of its most important members. Since the teaser’s release, fans made ‘where is Lucas’ and ‘Winwin’ trend on Twitter, sharing the teaser’s image. 

    Have a look at how the fandom of NCT has reacted to the comeback news:

