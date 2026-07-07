Rapper Lil Wayne has denied engagement rumours, confirming his breakup. He also apologized for a missed concert, citing a severe migraine that can trigger his epilepsy, and promised fans a refund and a rescheduled show.

Lil Wayne Denies Engagement, Confirms Breakup

Rapper Lil Wayne has dismissed rumours that he recently got engaged, revealing that he and his former girlfriend have instead ended their relationship, according to E! News.

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In a video shared on Instagram, the Grammy-winning rapper addressed the speculation surrounding his personal life. "I know I don't give y'all a lot of content, especially a lot of personal content, but I would like to clear something up," Lil Wayne said. "No, I'm not engaged. No, no. I had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person... I don't want to be such a burden on such an amazing person." He added, "So, we decided to part. But no, not engaged," according to E! News.

Apology for Missed Concert

The rapper also used the video to apologise to fans for missing the opening night of his '20 Years of Carter Classics' tour in Bangor, Maine, while opening act 2 Chainz performed as scheduled. "I gotta... apologize to you personally again. For real, for real. Sorry for missing that show the other night," he said.

Health Scare and Epilepsy

Lil Wayne explained that a severe migraine, which he said can trigger his epilepsy, prevented him from taking the stage. "Listen, I have epilepsy and I have seizures, right? Thank God I haven't had a seizure in years. But seizures have triggers. The trigger to my seizures are badass migraines. Had a badass migraine that night," he said, according to E! News.

The rapper, who has previously spoken publicly about living with epilepsy, said he was able to perform at subsequent tour stops, though he arrived late to some shows.

Fan Reaction and Refunds

Addressing disappointed fans who sought refunds after the cancelled performance, Lil Wayne said he understood their frustration. "I was getting a bunch of requests, a bunch of comments about, 'Man, I ain't never coming to another one of your shows.' 'Man, I want a full refund,' and all that," he said. "So for those people, I swear to God, I will do whatever I can to make sure they get you your refund. And I apologize to you too. I really, really, really do."

Rescheduled Show

He also assured fans that he would make good on the postponed concert. "Again, July 28th, I will be right back in..Bangor, Maine to take care of my business," he said, adding that he would "handle my business the right way," according to E! News. (ANI)