Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday show their dance moves in Akdi Pakdi, Watch

    The Liger movie's creators revealed the super-groovy, foot-tapping dance routine starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, whose movements lit up the dance floor.

     

    Liger Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday show their dance moves in Akdi Pakdi, Watch RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 5:25 PM IST

    Liger Akdi Pakdi's debut single is out, and it's already got us moving. The foot-tapping dance routine starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, who lit up the dance floor with their movements, was eventually published by the film's creators. Ananya perfectly matches Vijay's intensity throughout the song, making it enjoyable to watch. In the song, the Arjun Reddy star also does some gravity-defying dances.

    Finally released is the much-awaited Akdi Pakdi song from Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday's upcoming sports drama Liger. Check out Akdi Pakdi, the opening track from the movie Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The pair's outstanding dance skills elevate this energetic song to a new level.

    Also Read: Video and pictures: Disha Patani's Spain vacation will make go green with envy

    The song, written by Varadaraj Chikkaballapura, was rendered in Kannada by Santosh Venky and Sangeetha Ravichandranath. While Bhaskarabhatla Ravikumar wrote the words for the Telugu version of the song, Anurag Kulkarni and Ramya Behara contributed their vocals to it. Additionally, Sagar wrote the song's Tamil version, and Sagar and Vaishnavi Kovvur sang it. Speaking of the Malayalam version of Akdi Pakdi, Siju Thuravoor wrote it, and the vocalists are Vishnu Vardhan and Syama.

    Also Read: WHAT! Tiger Shroff as Dragon Ball Z’s Goku? Actor admires fan’s vision; take a look

    The most recent poster for Liger, a striking image, was released a few days ago on July 2. It caused quite a stir throughout the nation and broke records by becoming the first poster to receive 1 million likes in the quickest time ever. The actor was also trending on a social media platform with the poster for more than 24 hours. The fact that millions of women adopted his surname and altered their Instagram usernames to include Deverakonda left everyone in awe of Vijay's Pan-India devotion.

    Also Read: Why did Lawrence Bishnoi give life-threat to Salman Khan? Here's what Bishnoi wants

    Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu have essayed secondary roles in the Pan-India film expected to be out on 25th August this year. Liger will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. 

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Throwback video: When WWE and MMA-UFC star Ronda Rousey threatened to beat the crap out of Kim Kardashian-ayh

    Throwback video: When Ronda Rousey threatened to 'beat the crap' out of Kim Kardashian

    Actress assault case: Malayalam actor Dileep innocent, says ex-DGP Sreelekha RBA

    Actress assault case: Malayalam actor Dileep innocent, says ex-DGP Sreelekha

    WHAT Tiger Shroff as Dragon Ball Z Goku? Actor admires fan vision take a look RBA

    WHAT! Tiger Shroff as Dragon Ball Z’s Goku? Actor admires fan’s vision; take a look

    Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection: Chris Hemsworth's film to cross Rs 237 crore worldwide RBA

    Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection: Chris Hemsworth's film to cross Rs 237 crore worldwide

    Ranveer Singh buys quadruplex for Rs 119 crore; becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour; read details RBA

    Ranveer Singh buys quadruplex for Rs 119 crore; becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour; read details

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtras Nashik receives heavy rain; temples submerge as Godavari river overflow - adt

    Maharashtra's Nashik receives heavy rain; temples submerge as Godavari river overflow

    Tiger collided with a vehicle while running across the road in Malaysia: watch video - gps

    Tiger collided with a vehicle while running across the road in Malaysia: watch video

    Throwback video: When WWE and MMA-UFC star Ronda Rousey threatened to beat the crap out of Kim Kardashian-ayh

    Throwback video: When Ronda Rousey threatened to 'beat the crap' out of Kim Kardashian

    TS PGCET 2022: Deadline to apply without late fee extended; know details here -adt

    TS PGCET 2022: Deadline to apply without late fee extended; know details here

    Juventus confirms signing Paul Pogba on free transfer; netizens enthusiastic-ayh

    Juventus confirms signing Paul Pogba on free transfer; netizens enthusiastic

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon