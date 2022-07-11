Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday show their dance moves in Akdi Pakdi, Watch

Liger Akdi Pakdi's debut single is out, and it's already got us moving. The foot-tapping dance routine starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, who lit up the dance floor with their movements, was eventually published by the film's creators. Ananya perfectly matches Vijay's intensity throughout the song, making it enjoyable to watch. In the song, the Arjun Reddy star also does some gravity-defying dances.

Finally released is the much-awaited Akdi Pakdi song from Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday's upcoming sports drama Liger. Check out Akdi Pakdi, the opening track from the movie Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The pair's outstanding dance skills elevate this energetic song to a new level.

The song, written by Varadaraj Chikkaballapura, was rendered in Kannada by Santosh Venky and Sangeetha Ravichandranath. While Bhaskarabhatla Ravikumar wrote the words for the Telugu version of the song, Anurag Kulkarni and Ramya Behara contributed their vocals to it. Additionally, Sagar wrote the song's Tamil version, and Sagar and Vaishnavi Kovvur sang it. Speaking of the Malayalam version of Akdi Pakdi, Siju Thuravoor wrote it, and the vocalists are Vishnu Vardhan and Syama.

The most recent poster for Liger, a striking image, was released a few days ago on July 2. It caused quite a stir throughout the nation and broke records by becoming the first poster to receive 1 million likes in the quickest time ever. The actor was also trending on a social media platform with the poster for more than 24 hours. The fact that millions of women adopted his surname and altered their Instagram usernames to include Deverakonda left everyone in awe of Vijay's Pan-India devotion.

Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu have essayed secondary roles in the Pan-India film expected to be out on 25th August this year. Liger will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.