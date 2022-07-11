Why did Lawrence Bishnoi give life-threat to Salman Khan? Here's what Bishnoi wants

Lawrence Bishnoi's assistant was detained in 2018 for threatening to harm Salman Khan in connection with the blackbuck killing investigation. Here's what he said

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has now surfaced as the main suspect in the Sidhu Moose Wala case involving the Punjabi artist, has now declared that his community would not forgive Salman Khan unless the Bollywood star issues an apology.



According to Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), "Bishnoi frankly confessed during all his interrogation that his community members will never forgive Salman Khan till he submits remorse for killing the blackbuck." The special commissioner (special cell), HGS Dhaliwal, brought up Bishnoi's statement that he would not accept acquittal or penalty from the court since blackbuck is revered in his society.

An anonymous letter threatening to assassinate Salman Khan and his father was delivered to them last month. Following this, a FIR was lodged against an unidentified individual, and security was increased outside the Mumbai home of the actor. Lawrence Bishnoi initially denied any involvement to the letters, despite the fact that his name has surfaced as the top suspect.



Salman Khan was previously on Lawrence Bishnoi's radar for the uninitiated. A Bishnoi assistant was detained in 2018 for threatening to harm the Tiger 3 actor in connection with the blackbuck killing case. Blackbucks also referred to as Jambaji by Bishnois, are said to be the reincarnation of their spiritual founder, Bhagwan Jambeshwar.

In terms of his professional life, Salman Khan will next be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3. In April of next year, the movie will open in theatres. In addition to this, the actor has been working on the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, in which Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill also appear.



In addition, Salman's No Entry 2 is anticipated to start filming before the end of the year. In addition, he will have a unique role in Chiranjeevi's Godfather. Also Read: Here’s why Sai Pallavi was beaten by her parents during teenage