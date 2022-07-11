Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Lawrence Bishnoi give life-threat to Salman Khan? Here's what Bishnoi wants

    First Published Jul 11, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    Lawrence Bishnoi's assistant was detained in 2018 for threatening to harm Salman Khan in connection with the blackbuck killing investigation. Here's what he said

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has now surfaced as the main suspect in the Sidhu Moose Wala case involving the Punjabi artist, has now declared that his community would not forgive Salman Khan unless the Bollywood star issues an apology.
     

    According to Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), "Bishnoi frankly confessed during all his interrogation that his community members will never forgive Salman Khan till he submits remorse for killing the blackbuck." The special commissioner (special cell), HGS Dhaliwal, brought up Bishnoi's statement that he would not accept acquittal or penalty from the court since blackbuck is revered in his society.

    An anonymous letter threatening to assassinate Salman Khan and his father was delivered to them last month. Following this, a FIR was lodged against an unidentified individual, and security was increased outside the Mumbai home of the actor. Lawrence Bishnoi initially denied any involvement to the letters, despite the fact that his name has surfaced as the top suspect.
     

    Salman Khan was previously on Lawrence Bishnoi's radar for the uninitiated. A Bishnoi assistant was detained in 2018 for threatening to harm the Tiger 3 actor in connection with the blackbuck killing case. Blackbucks also referred to as Jambaji by Bishnois, are said to be the reincarnation of their spiritual founder, Bhagwan Jambeshwar.

    In terms of his professional life, Salman Khan will next be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3. In April of next year, the movie will open in theatres. In addition to this, the actor has been working on the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, in which Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill also appear. 
     

    In addition, Salman's No Entry 2 is anticipated to start filming before the end of the year. In addition, he will have a unique role in Chiranjeevi's Godfather.  Also Read: Here’s why Sai Pallavi was beaten by her parents during teenage

    Additionally, it was recently announced that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan would soon work together on a movie directed by Aditya Chopra. But to date, there has been no formal confirmation. Also Read: FACT CHECK ALERT: Sonam Kapoor's baby picture out? Here's the truth

    Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection: Chris Hemsworth's film to cross Rs 237 crore worldwide

    Ranveer Singh buys quadruplex for Rs 119 crore; becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour; read details

    Eid Al-Adha 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan wave, and greet fans outside Mannat

    Prithviraj's film Kaduva runs into controversy over derogatory dialogues

    Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed

    CUET PG 2022: July 11 is last date for payment of application fee; here's how you can pay last minute

    1993 Mumbai blasts: SC says Centre bound to release Abu Salem on completion of sentence

    AP ICET 2022: Correction window opens today; know how to edit

    Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection: Chris Hemsworth's film to cross Rs 237 crore worldwide

    Google Pixel Buds Pro to launch in India on July 28, likely with Pixel 6a; Details here

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

