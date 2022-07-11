Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WHAT! Tiger Shroff as Dragon Ball Z’s Goku? Actor admires fan’s vision; take a look

    Tiger Shroff was transformed into Dragon Ball Z's Goku by a fan, and even though no one anticipated this, it is still the finest action hero crossover ever.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Jul 11, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

    Tiger Shroff, an actor and fitness enthusiast, can perform any motion perfectly. With his astounding stunts, he has been able to raise the bar. A fan has remade him as Goku from Dragon Ball-Z because of his action hero avatar.

    Nobody has been able to replace Tiger Shroff as an unrivalled legend in the industry regarding his action. When it comes to his stunts, physical condition, and action in movies, the actor who genuinely stands in a league of his own has always been idolised.

    Given that Goku is famed for his incredible action in the metaseries, it was only fitting that fans started to recognise the young star as the animated version of the Dragon Ball character Goku.

    An Instagram user who creates Digital fan art posters shared a picture of the actor as Goku and captioned it as, “‍♂️ @tigerjackieshroff As a Goku… In #ganapath Style Kesa laga ? Hope This is also a @tigerjackieshroff ‘s Favourite "

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sharma archan (@archan_100)

    A fan shared the cross-over sketch on social media writing - "🐯🙅🏼‍♂️@tigerjackieshroff As a Goku... In #ganapath Style 👊 Kesa laga ? Hope This is also a @tigerjackieshroff 's Favourite 🤗"

    The actor thanked the fan and uploaded the poster on his social media in response to the same. The actor added the following in the caption: "Love this thank u so much ❤️💖" 

    This year's December 23rd release date for Vikas Bahl's film Ganpath has been set. The first instalment of Ganapath, which stars Kriti Sanon from Heropanti, will soon bring Tiger back to the big screen for his fans. The last time we saw Tiger Shroff was in Heropanti 2. 

    Additionally, he signed Akshay Kumar alongside Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. There are rumours that he will work on an action film alongside Shasank Khaitan, with Rashmika Mandanna cast as the female protagonist. According to reports, the movie will begin production this August.

