    Video and pictures: Disha Patani's Spain vacation will make go green with envy

    First Published Jul 11, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    Disha Patani is now preparing for the premiere of "Ek Villain 2," a movie directed by Mohit Suri. Disha is also quite active on Instagram, frequently rewarding followers with lovely images.
     

    One of the most popular female superstars in Bollywood right now is Disha Patani. She gained notoriety with "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story," and ever since her debut, she has been able to win over viewers' hearts. For a variety of reasons, the actress frequently makes news. 
     

    The actress co-starred with Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff in numerous successful films, including "Baaghi 2," "Malang," and "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai." Disha is also quite active on Instagram, frequently rewarding followers with lovely images. (Video)
     

    The actress has an extensive fan base all around the world. She recently returned from a vacation in Spain and enjoyed a memorable solo trip to mark her birthday on June 13. Interestingly, Disha enjoys a good following on social media and frequently rewards followers with lovely photos of herself. 
     

    The actress gave her followers a taste of her trip in a video she posted on Instagram a few hours ago. The video shows Disha flaunting the surroundings, delicious cuisine, and several selfies. Her fans received much-needed fitness motivation from it as she provided a sneak peak of her routine. (Video)
     

    Meanwhile, Disha will star in Ek Villain Returns, the sequel to the 2014 release on the work front. It will feature John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead. It is scheduled to release on July 29. This marks her second collaboration with the director Mohit Suri after the 2020 release film, Malang.  Also Read: WHAT! Tiger Shroff as Dragon Ball Z’s Goku? Actor admires fan’s vision; take a look

    Yodha, an action-drama film directed by Sagar Ambre and starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, is the following release on Disha. Also Read: Why did Lawrence Bishnoi give life-threat to Salman Khan? Here's what Bishnoi wants

    Additionally, the actress will appear in Project K, a movie directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam and is a pan-Indian film. Also Read: Where is KGF actor Yash? What is he doing these days? Read details of Yash 19

