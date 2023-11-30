Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Leo: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha's film earns highest collection in Kerala; Check

    The movie Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha and Sanjay Dutt which was released on October 19, is the first film from Tamil to enter the Rs 60 crore club in Kerala

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

    The Tamil movie Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, and Sanjay Dutt, was one of the most hyped films this year. The film, which was expected to do wonders at the collections with positive reviews, received a mixed response from the audience on the first day.  After Tamil Nadu, Leo had its highest collection in Kerala, making it the only Tamil film to make a record in the recent past.

    Leo: Thalapathy Vijay-starrer to release on OTT, here's when and where to watch

    The movie, which was released on October 19, is the first film from Tamil to enter the Rs 60 crore club in Kerala. There are reports that the final gross has crossed over Rs 60 crore. The leading crackers reported that the share from this is Rs 23.85 crore. 

    The movie has earned more than Rs 600 crore from the global box office. The film has become the biggest financial success of the year in Tamil Cinema and is the second-biggest hit of all time in Kollywood.

    The movie was released on Netflix exclusively for the Indian audience on November 24, 2023. The movie was released on November 28 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

    In "Leo," Thalapathy Vijay plays the character Parthiban, who is an animal rescuer and owns a cafe, leading a peaceful life with his wife (Trisha) and two children. However, his serene life is disrupted when a dangerous gang of dacoits throws him into a gripping drama. "Leo" meets expectations by showcasing Vijay's signature style with intense action sequences, impactful dialogues, and a captivating storyline that transforms him from a star to a heroic savior.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
