Leo: Thalapathy Vijay-starrer to release on OTT, here's when and where to watch

The highly anticipated Tamil film "Leo," starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Madonna Sebastian, Gautham Menon, and Priya Anand, is set to premiere on Netflix exclusively for the Indian audience on November 24, 2023. The movie will have a global release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on November 28, 2023. Netflix made it official on its Instagram handle with a post featuring Leo's poster with a caption "The wait is finally over!! We have some Bloody Sweet news for you. 🍫 Naa Ready! Are you?🔥 #Leo is coming to Netflix on 24th Nov in India and 28th Nov Globally in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi."

About Leo

In "Leo," Thalapathy Vijay plays the character Parthiban, who is an animal rescuer and owns a cafe, leading a peaceful life with his wife (Trisha) and two children. However, his serene life is disrupted when a dangerous gang of dacoits throws him into a gripping drama. "Leo" meets expectations by showcasing Vijay's signature style with intense action sequences, impactful dialogues, and a captivating storyline that transforms him from a star to a heroic savior.

The film draws inspiration from the 2005 Hollywood movie "A History of Violence," adapted from the 1997 graphic novel of the same name. "Leo" is both written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) franchise. Positioned right after the events of "Kaithi" (2019), the first movie in the LCU, "Leo" seamlessly integrates a crucial crossover, with actor George Maryan reprising his role as Napoleon from the established LCU universe.

