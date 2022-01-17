Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson reacts to ‘false news’ about her health; says it's ‘disturbing’

Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson has said that the veteran singer is ‘stable’, adding that she continues to be in the ICU.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and pneumonia at a private hospital in Mumbai. She was admitted to the Break Candy Hospital in south Mumbai where she is being treated by a team of doctors.

On Sunday, media reports regarding Lata Mangeshkar’s health started doing rounds. Quoting Dr Pratit Samdani, the reports said that Lata Mangeshkar continues to remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital where a team of doctors is taking good care of her.

However, a few reports claimed that Lata Mangeshkar’s health had started to ‘deteriorate. Rejecting these claims, Lata Didi’s spokesperson issued a statement. The spokesperson said that the reports that floated saying her condition was deteriorating were ‘false’, adding that it is ‘disturbing to see false news being circulated'.

The spokesperson further said that Lata Mangeshkar’s condition was ‘stable’ and that she continues to be undergoing treatment in the ICU. ‘Please pray for a quick return to home’, the spokesperson added.

It was on Sunday evening when Maharashtra’s health minister, Rajesh Tope, spoke with the local media in Jalna and said that Lata Mangeshkar’s health was improving. The minister said that he had spoken with the authorities of the hospital who informed him of the 92-year-old singer’s health.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Lata Mangeshkar’s younger sister, Asha Bhosle, said on Sunday that some special pujas were being organised at the former’s residence in south Mumbai to pray for her better health.

Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to the hospital for over a week now. Usha Mangeshkar said that she was admitted to the ICU because of the age factor. She also said that the family was not allowed to meet Lata Mangeshkar since she was infected with Covid-19. Reportedly, the singer had contracted the virus from one of the house helps working at her residence.