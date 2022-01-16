  • Facebook
    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Maharashtra health minister says her health is improving

    Health minister Rajesh Tope said that he spoke with the hospital authorities in regard to Lata Mangeshkar’s health. Meanwhile, Asha Bhosle reportedly said that pujas are being organised for the speedy recovery of the 92-year-old singer.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 16, 2022, 8:01 PM IST
    Image: Getty Images

    A sigh of relief for all the fans of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar as her health condition is said to be improving. The 92-year-old veteran singer continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and pneumonia.

    Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope, on Sunday, told the media in Jalna, Maharashtra, that the condition of Lata Mangeshkar is improving. He said that he had a word with the authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital about the veteran singer’s health. The hospital authorities informed him that Lata Mangeshkar’ condition is improving. The minister further said that he has asked the hospital to provide health updates of the singer as her fans are eager to know about her condition. He also said that the hospital can update on Lata Mangeshkar’s health after a discussion with her family members.

    Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital last week after she was tested positive for Covid-19. She is also undergoing treatment for pneumonia. Lata Mangeshkar's younger sister and veteran singer, Asha Bhosle said that pujas have been organised at the former's residence in Mumbai for her speedy recovery, reportedly.

    Earlier on Sunday, Dr Pratit Samdani, associate professor at the Breach Candy Hospital who is heading the team of doctors treating Lata Mangeshkar, had said that the singer continues to be in the ICU. Her condition is constantly being monitored by a team of doctors.

    On Thursday, Lata Mangeshkar’s niece, Rachana Shah, had informed the media that the legendary singer is doing well. She also asked the media to respect the family’s privacy. There have also been reports that have suggested that Lata Mangeshkar would continue to remain in the ICU for the next 10 to 12 days.

    Previously, speaking of her sister’s health, Usha Mangeshkar had reportedly said that Lata Mangeshkar was doing better, and she was admitted to the ICU because of her age factor. She also said that since the singer was tested positive for Covid-19, none from the family are allowed to meet her.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2022, 8:13 PM IST
