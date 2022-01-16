Lata Mangeshkar health update: what we know so far

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar is presently undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She continues to be in the ICU, undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had recently tested positive for Covid-19, and since then has been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The 92-year-old singer had reported mild symptoms of novel coronavirus after which she was admitted to the Breach Can Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to the team of doctors treating Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary singer continues to be in the ICU as the doctors continue to treat her for Covid-19 as well as for pneumonia. Dr Pratit Samdani, associate professor, told PTI on Sunday that Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU where she is undergoing treatment.

As per reports, a slight improvement was noticed in Lata Mangeshkar’s health on January 13. However, the veteran singer will continue to remain in the ICU under the supervision of doctors for the next 10 to 12 more days, suggested some media reports.

Furthermore, ANI quoted Dr Pratit Samdani saying that Lata Mangeshkar’s condition continues to be the same. He also said that she will continue to remain in the ICU under the supervision of doctors, adding that no one has been permitted to meet her. Earlier on Thursday, Lata Mangeshkar’s niece, Rachana Shah, had said that the veteran singer is doing well. She also requested the media to respect the family’s privacy.

Rachna Shah had also previously said that Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU because she needed extra care, given her age. At the same time, Lata Mangeshkar’s sister, Usha Mangeshkar, had told the media that since ‘Didi’ has tested positive for the virus, none from the family were allowed to meet her.

Regarded as the ‘Nightingale of India’ Lata Mangeshkar has lent her voice for over 30,000 songs in her career, across languages. She started her career in the year 1942, at the age of 13. According to media reports, Lata Mangeshkar contracted the virus through one of the house-helps who was tested positive for Covid-19.